Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis has not been dependable for the LA Lakers this season due to injuries and playing below his abilities. As a result, the Lakers have not performed at the level many expected and are ninth in the Western Conference.

Several injuries have kept the big man sidelined, but he was never at his best either when healthy. His shooting has been woeful, and he has not gelled with Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in the offseason.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches.

Fans have been livid with his performances this season, heaping the bulk of the blame on his lackluster approach. Nonetheless, everyone is aware of how lethal he can be on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers' next challenge will be against the LA Clippers, a familiar foe who has been the better team this season, on Friday. Fans are eager to hear good news regarding Davis, which is why many are interested in his status ahead of tipoff.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers in the second half on Feb. 12, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

According to the most recent injury report released by the NBA, Davis is listed as "out" against the Clippers. The 2012 draft's first overall pick sprained his foot in the Lakers' last outing against the Utah Jazz before the All-Star weekend.

Seeing him limp off was frustrating for Lakers fans as he was starting to get into rhythm. He had an incredible run following his return from a knee injury but will be unavailable for an extended period.

When will Anthony Davis return?

Russell Westbrook (left), LeBron James (6) and Talen Horton-Tucker (right) of the LA Lakers check on teammate Anthony Davis after an injury during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Word from the organization reveals that Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks. Keeping that in mind, the earliest date for his return will be March 18 against the Toronto Raptors.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers star Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with mid-foot sprain on right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Lakers star Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with mid-foot sprain on right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Lakers will have to figure out a way to play without Davis for that period. Perhaps LeBron James will start at center moving forward, a role in which he was fairly successful earlier this season.

How does Anthony Davis' absence impact the LA Lakers?

Davis has been playing at the 5 (center) and has done a decent job protecting the rim. Although he has struggled offensively and has not been a major contributor on that end, he will be missed on defense.

In the 21 games Davis has missed, the Lakers have a 10-11 record. The win against the Utah Jazz was a great way to start life without Davis for the near future, and the Lakers will be looking to build on that.

