Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on DPOY candidate's status (February 28)

Anthony Davis is likely to play in Wednesday's LA Lakers-LA Clippers showdown. Davis is carrying a probable status on the Lakers' injury report, denoting that a player is unlikely to sit out the contest. That, of course, could change, citing late setbacks.

However, Davis has enjoyed a relatively healthy season than the last three years. He's missed only four games because of injury and is arguably at his best. He's averaged 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks this season, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 81.0% from the free throw line.

Davis has directly contributed to the Lakers' wins this year from an impact standpoint with his two-way presence. LA's 1-3 record in his absence is a testament to that.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis is dealing with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury, according to the LA Lakers' injury report. It occurs due to excessive workload and can be cured with rest and treatment.

However, Davis hasn't had the luxury to sit out many games because of the Lakers' other injuries that have them fighting to move up in the standings. They are 10th in the West with a 31-28 record, 3.5 games back of the sixth seed.

Anthony Davis stats vs. LA Clippers

Davis has appeared in 33 games against the LA Clippers. "The Brow" has averaged 23.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 2.4 apg against the Western Conference powerhouse. Davis has played thrice against the Clippers this season, averaging 25.0 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 2.0 apg. The Lakers went 2-1 in those games.

Davis had 26 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in a 127-116 loss to the Clippers in his last game against them on Jan. 23. Davis was critical in keeping it a close game until late in the fourth quarter when the Clippers got some separation.

However, the Lakers failed to overcome LeBron James' absence and Kawhi Leonard's triple-double effort.

The Lakers are the underdogs ahead of Wednesday's contest, but the Clippers have lost four of their last seven games. Paul George is also ruled out, giving the Lakers' a solid chance to win the game and the season series against their crosstown rivals.

Anthony Davis being likely to play is huge for LA as he could prove decisive against the Clippers' smaller lineup. He's also added to his game with his playmaking, so the Clippers won't get much advantage throwing double and triple teams at the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.