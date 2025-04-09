Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status for game vs former team (April 9)

Anthony Davis is expected to play for the Dallas Mavericks in an emotionally charged matchup against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. He is listed as “probable” on the injury report due to a left abductor strain, but barring any last-minute setbacks, he’s set to suit up against his former team, led by LeBron James.

Davis was active in the Mavericks’ recent loss to the LA Clippers on Saturday, where he logged 27 minutes and posted 29 points, nine rebounds and one steal. He shot 8 of 19 from the field, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.

When asked about facing the Lakers, Davis downplayed the emotional aspect, saying it would be like any other game. However, he acknowledged that it would be a special and emotional night for Luka Doncic, who is set to play his first game at American Airlines Center since being traded from Dallas.

"It’s just another game," Davis told reporters. "Y’all make it bigger than it needs to be. Another game for me. It will be Luka’s first time back, so might be a lot of emotions for him."

A great deal will fall on Anthony Davis' shoulders on Wednesday as the Kyrie Irving-less Mavericks look to spoil Luka Doncic’s return. With Irving sidelined, Davis will be tasked with leading Dallas in a must-win scenario.

The Mavericks need to win all of their remaining games to secure home-court advantage in the 9 vs. 10 play-in matchup. Currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 38-41 record, they trail the ninth-place Sacramento Kings by just one game.

How to watch Anthony Davis in action during Mavericks vs. Lakers game?

Fans can watch Anthony Davis compete against his former team Lakers on ESPN, KFAA (local) and Spectrum SportsNet LA (Local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Mavericks vs. Lakers game will take place on Wednesday, April 9, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

