Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 9x NBA All-Star's status (March 27)

Despite the team's ninth-place standing in the Western Conference, Anthony Davis is playing some of the best basketball in his career for the LA Lakers while remaining as healthy as possible at the same time. Coming off a double-overtime 128-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, fans are wondering about his availability for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers forward will be a game-time decision as he was previously dealing with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy that listed him as probable in their recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

During last night's matchup in Milwaukee, Davis put up a dominant double-double stat line of 34 points (12-of-31 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range) and 23 rebounds while adding four crucial blocks to his outing. He led all scorers for the Lakers in one of the team's most impressive victories yet.

The LA Lakers are in ninth place (40-32 record) in the Western Conference standings. The team has won seven out of their last 10 games as they hope to secure a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

As mentioned, Anthony Davis was dealing with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy before the start of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In a scheduled back-to-back game, the Lakers' medical staff will remain cautious as the team continues to navigate their 10 remaining games.

This is one of the injuries that has bothered Davis throughout this season, but interestingly, the nine-time NBA All-Star has only missed four games in the Lakers' 72 games played.

In the 68 games, Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points (55.3% shooting, including 28.9% from 3-point range), 12.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis. NBA fans can check out the game live on Spectrum Sportsnet+, including the local TV channel Bally Sports SE-MEM.

Additionally, fans can also choose to go with the live-streaming platform FuboTV. The platform features three subscription options for fans to decide on, depending on their preferences. The pro option is priced at $59.99 for the discount month after the seven-day free trial. However, the price will be bumped to $79.99 per month.

The elite option is set to $69.99 on the first month after the free trial but turns into $89.99 per month. Lastly, the Latino package is at $24.99 as the discount month and later moves into a $32.99 per month pricing.