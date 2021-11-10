Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis' LA Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in a juicy NBA 2021-22 season matchup set to take place at Staples Center.

The Lakers have had a miserable start to the season, losing five out of the eleven games they have played to occupy eighth place in the Western Conference at the moment. The Heat, on the other hand, have come out all guns blazing and sit on top of the Eastern Conference after winning seven out of the ten games they have played.

Anthony Davis has been substandard for the Lakers compared to his usually high standards and has not put up the mind numbing numbers that we are used to seeing him put up. He has averaged 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the eleven games that he has played this season. He also has been a saving grace for L.A. on the defensive end of the court, averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

With five blocks and three steals, AD was everywhere defensively

Davis has been dealing with a stomach illness and a right hand thumb sprain that he sustained in the Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, AD has been fighting through his injuries to make himself available for his team.

Laker Nation would be curious to know Anthony Davis' status, who has been dealing with an illness and an injury ahead of a crucial tie.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Anthony Davis (Right Thumb Sprain) is listed as probable for the LA Lakers' game against the Miami Heat.

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, in a pre-match press conference yesterday, said that AD has been upgraded from questionable to probable, which most likely means that he will play against the Heat.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be upgraded to probable tonight instead of questionable.

With a slew of injuries impacting the Lakers at the moment, it is imperative that Davis starts in a vital game against the Heat with Russell Westbrook looking very unconvincing. L.A.'s defense has been all over the place and without the aid of Anthony Davis, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to stop the likes of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler from wrecking havoc.

