Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest update on 8-time All-Star’s availability

Anthony Davis of the Lakers is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Miami Heat. Despite being sidelined for an extended period due to recurring issues, he's contending with a bruise on his left ankle. But in the entire season, Davis has missed only two games, so he's expected to start.

In a 35-minute effort on Sunday, the eight-time All-Star scored 20 points and dished out 10 rebounds and five blocks against the Pelicans. Davis ended his run of five games with 25 or more points but still managed four double-doubles in his previous five outings.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis was forced to exit the road game against the Chicago Bulls in December.

That happened because he rolled his ankle in an awkward landing on Bulls point guard Coby White's hand beneath the basket. The incident occured at the 4:17 mark of the third quarter.

Anthony Davis' stats vs the Miami Heat

In 15 games, Anthony Davis has averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks versus the Heat. Davis has averaged 25. points, 11 rebounds and three assists in six NBA Finals games against the Heat.

Anthony Davis is the healthiest he has been this season

Davis has showcased impressive performances this season and is relishing optimal health. He has demonstrated dominance since the season's opening week and has found his rhythm.

Notably, he has secured adequate rest and steered clear of injuries that have previously hampered him, enabling him to deliver peak performances. The Lakers are a top-10 defensive-rated team when Davis is on the court and significantly worse when he's off.

Throughout his career, Davis has had a series of ailments that have kept him from participating all 82 games in a season. This season, along with LeBron James, Davis has led the Lakers to their first NBA Cup victory in Vegas.