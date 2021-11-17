Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers have had a rough start to the season, despite all the hype surrounding them in the summer. The Lakers still have a winning record of 8-7 heading into their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, though.

With LeBron James out because of an injury, the Lakers have relied on Davis to carry them early in the season. It's not too much to ask one of the best players in basketball to do that, but he's not known for being durable.

The 28-year-old star has already had a couple of injury scares and an illness this season. Anthony Davis hurt his shoulder and knee in a game against the San Antonio Spurs earlier this season. He also injured his thumb in a game against the OKC Thunder before suffering a stomach bug last week.

Nevertheless, Davis is having a great season. He's averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. Davis is also shooting the ball well from the field, doing so at 51.1%. But he is struggling from beyond the arc, going at only 20.0%.

With the Lakers playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight, fans may want to know if Anthony Davis will be available for the game.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers

Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the LA Lakers' injury report for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is still recovering from a sprained right thumb he sustained on November 4 in the game against the OKC Thunder. He hurt his hand during a play after colliding with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Davis was then listed as questionable for the LA Lakers' next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He only played seven minutes in that contest because of his stomach bug, though. The eight-time All-Star has been listed as probable ever since, but he has played in every game during this period.

There is a strong likelihood that Anthony Davis will play against the Bucks on Wednesday. The Lakers are coming off a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls, where Davis was ejected in the quarter. It was only his second career ejection.

Steven @steviebreech Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on https://t.co/jMgwMdMQze

The Lakers are going to need Davis to be at his very best against Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two have faced each other 15 times so far in the NBA, with Davis winning ten of these games. He's also averaging more points, rebounds, steals and blocks than Antetokounmpo in their matchups.

