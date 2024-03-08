Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest in 9-time NBA All-Star's status (March 8)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable to play against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis will likely play. He has carried the same status for most of the season but missed only four games. He has been relatively healthy and enjoying one of his most complete NBA seasons.

In 60 games, Davis has averaged 24.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks on 55.7% shooting.

Davis has been integral to the Lakers not being any worse than 34-30, considering the injurues they've had.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis is on the Lakers' injury report due to a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury.

He's dealt with it for multiple weeks, but that hasn't limited him from appearing in a game yet. Davis' last absence came on Feb. 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Before the Achilles issue, Davis dealt with a hip and adductor injury, but he seems to have healed from that issue long ago.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Davis has averaged 27.0 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.3 bpg against the Bucks in 20 games.

He's 11-9 against the Eastern Conference contenders. Davis ended with 23 points and 16 rebounds when the teams last met in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers lost that contest 115-106.

Davis has generally been good against the Bucks because of a matchup fit with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who isn't a traditional big.

AD tends to struggle against natural centers, playing at the five, as seen against Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis and Jusuf Nurkic.

He had an off night against Sabonis again in the Lakers' last game, tallying 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists on 38.5% shooting.

Davis will look to bounce back and lead LA back to winning ways as the Lakers seek to move out of the ninth and 10th spots.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers game will be televised by ESPN.

Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass will provide streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET (7:30 PM PT).

Anthony Davis, LeBron James (questionable), Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable) and Damian Lillard could be the marquee players in action in this contest.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Lakers lost 130-120 to the Sacramento Kings, while the Bucks lost 125-90 to the Golden State Warriors.