Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on 8x All-Star's status (Dec. 21)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Davis' status for the game is questionable. The eight-time NBA All-Star has dealt with a hip and adductor injury since Nov. 6. His status for every game since then has been a game-time decision.

Davis has missed only two games since then, so that's a promising sight. He's looked good on most nights despite playing through the nagging injuries. The Lakers will hope he's good to go tonight, as they will need his presence in the lineup to deal with the Timberwolves frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves' bigs have wreaked havoc, especially defensively, this season, leading their team to the top spot in defensive ratings. They could also be a handful on offense if Davis misses this game. The Lakers don't have another efficient rebounder or shot blocker outside AD.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis sustained a hip and adductor injury against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. It was a non-contact injury as Davis tried to recover the ball on a layup with a sudden change of direction. It caused a slight stretch in his adductor muscles, leading to the injury. Fortunately, Davis avoided a strain, which has allowed him to continue playing.

Anthony Davis stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Davis has played 27 games against the Timberwolves, averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, shooting on 56/33/83 splits. Tonight's contest will be the season's first meeting between Davis' Lakers and the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis has been the most consistent player for LA Lakers

Davis is in the middle of a stellar season for the LA Lakers. He has averaged 24.0 points, a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks. Davis has shot 52.0% from the field, including a respectable 33.3% from deep, albeit 0.8 attempts per contest.

The uber-efficient production on both ends of the floor has been huge in keeping the Lakers above the .500 mark. The Lakers' 0-2 record in AD's absence is a small sample size of the impact he carries, but that's likely to be an even worse record should the eight-time All-Star miss more games.

Davis' impact is undeniably significant defensively, but his recent explosiveness on offense has kept the Lakers in the hunt for wins. In his last 11 outings, Davis has produced 27.5 ppg, 13.4 rpg and 2.0 bpg, shooting on 55/36/76 splits.

He also had 41 points and 20 rebounds in the In-Season Tournament final win over the Indiana Pacers.