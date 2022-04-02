Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers have had to play much of the second half of the season without their big man, Anthony Davis. His absence on the court has been felt in more ways than one.

In a season where so much was expected from the franchise, they have dropped the ball. They are down to a three-way scrum for the final two play-in spots just to try to win two games to get a crack in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

As the Lakers (31-45) have struggled to win all season, they are 11th in the Western Conference standings. They are tied with the 10th-place San Antonio Spurs (31-45), but San Antonio holds the tiebreaker. They trail the ninth-place New Orleans Pelicans (33-43) by two games. The Pels also hold the tiebreaker against the Lakers.

Los Angeles hosts New Orleans on Friday night, while San Antonio hosts the Portland Trail Blazers (27-49) on Friday and Sunday.

He is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season.

Missing for 18 consecutive games so far is Kentucky product Davis, who has been recovering from an ankle injury. His two lengthy injury stints (also out for a knee injury) may have been a factor in costing him an All-Star selection this season. He had eight consecutive All-Star appearances.

The Lakers are 20-17 with Davis and 11-28 without him.

What's Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James (6) and Talen Horton-Tucker (5) of the LA Lakers check on Anthony Davis after an ankle injury against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, LA Lakers center Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The three-time block champion seems to have been cleared by the medical team as healthy enough after recovering from his foot injury.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.



Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable.

Davis had his first full practice with the team since his Feb. 16 injury a few days ago. He is reported to have responded quite well and is working his way back to full health. He is likely to suit up Friday night as the Lakers host the Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena.

Having missed 18 consecutive games, Davis' return is crucial as the Lakers battle for a play-in spot. He could be the missing piece to salvage the franchise from its ludicrous state.

