Is Anthony Davis playing tonight New Orleans Pelicans? Latest update on 8x All-Star's status (Dec. 7)

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis will go up against the team that drafted him with the No. 1 pick tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans. It's the first instance where the eight-time All-Star faces his former team in a high-stakes elimination game with the NBA In-Season Tournament finals spot up for grabs.

Even though listed as probable, Davis will play tonight for the Lakers. He has been on the Lakers' injury report since he sustained a hip injury against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. Davis has missed just one game after that incident.

There may be some doubts about Davis' durability and consistency, but when healthy, he is the difference-maker for the Lakers. No other player in the league can match the two-way effort the perennial DPOY candidate has been able to produce.

Anthony Davis' offense drops now and then, but the defense sometimes is enough to keep the Lakers in the hunt for wins. The Lakers will hope Davis has a better game tonight with a chance to get one win away from everyone securing the $500,000 in prize money.

LeBron James gives Anthony Davis his flowers as best defensive player

Anthony Davis hangs his hat on defense. Very few could match his IQ and skill on that end. The LA Lakers' have been a top defensive team since their 2020 championship run, mainly due to Davis' presence as the anchor. Davis' efforts might escape past several analysts and fans, but not LeBron James.

AD's co-star has never stopped praising the former Kentucky prospect's exploits. Davis' efforts in the Lakers' 106-103 quarterfinals win warranted another shoutout from LeBron.

“AD is our anchor when it comes to our defense,” James said postgame. “He can do everything on the floor. I don’t think we have another one in the league that can do it, that can guard one through five and we know that he can get a stop. He’s been doing it for it for so long. I think it gets taken for granted."

Anthony Davis finished the game with 27 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the season. He is third in defensive ratings with a 105.8 efficiency in the league, per Statmuse.

The Lakers' defense is ninth in the NBA with a 111.4 defensive efficiency. It was their strength last season en route to their run to the finals and has been their calling card again amid their 13-9 start to the season, putting them fifth in the Western Conference standings.