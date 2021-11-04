Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Staples Center. On October 27, the Purple and Gold team blew a 26-point lead and allowed the Thunder their largest-ever comeback win as a franchise. This will be a rematch that the Lakers have been waiting for.

In that game against the Thunder, Anthony Davis was spectacular, piling up 30 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block. OKC had no answer for him until the sizzling rally that brutally ended with a loss for the LA Lakers.

Since that sorry loss against the OKC Thunder, the LA Lakers have somehow regrouped and played better, with Davis and LeBron James at the helm of their attack. They have since strung up three consecutive wins and will be hoping to extend their streak courtesy of a sweet revenge on OKC.

Anthony Davis was crucial against the Houston Rockets just a few days ago. Despite being listed as “probable,” he played a total of 33 minutes and ended up with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He was a huge part of the Lakers in this game and in the season.

What is Anthony Davis’ status for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Anthony Davis is expected to be a force on both sides of the floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight

The LA Lakers have once again listed Anthony Davis as probable with left ankle soreness. However, he has had a few days of rest to recover, which makes him very likely to play in tonight’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The tag “probable” in the NBA has not really been a big difference when it comes to the status of players. Unless the game is non-bearing and the player is not critical to the team, that player will most likely see minutes on the court.

The All-Star center has had enough time to get his body right. He is a critical part of the LA Lakers’ success and is almost guaranteed to lace it up tonight.

The Lakers have seemingly found a groove in their last three wins when it comes to their Big 3. They combined for 84 points in their win against the Rockets, with Davis scoring 30 of their total output. It’ll be the perfect time to continue their momentum regarding their chemistry and understanding of each other’s tendencies.

That disastrous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder should still be fresh in the LA Lakers’ minds. The Lakers, particularly Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, will be fired up to get that one back.

