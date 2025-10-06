Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest update on Dallas Mavericks All-Star amid eye surgery recovery (Oct. 6)

Anthony Davis is in contention to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks in Monday's preseason opener against the OKC Thunder. There were concerns about Davis's ability after he underwent eye surgery in the offseason. However, with protective gear, which he must wear until the end of his career, Davis will be available to start the season.

Ad

The 10-time NBA All-Star has been active for the Mavericks during training camp and is working his way back into shape after gaining 15 lbs. Davis took that approach because he loses weight over the season and this method wouldn't see him lose much strength later on.

He's not on the injured players' list either, which includes Daniel Gafford, Kyrie Irving and Brandon Williams. Irving is out indefinitely amid ACL tear recovery, while Gafford and Williams are out for multiple weeks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barring any late setbacks, Anthony Davis will get his first taste of the rivalry between the Mavericks and Thunder, which emerged when the teams played in the 2024 playoffs. The Mavericks had Luka Doncic spearheading their charge and now the onus will be on Davis to do the same.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mavericks looking to use Anthony Davis as offensive hub, similar to Domantas Sabonis

The Mavericks will deal with a few issues to begin Anthony Davis' first full season with the team after trading franchise pillar Luka Doncic for the All-Star center. They are without Kyrie Irving, a key component to their hopes of championship success, for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Nevertheless, the Mavericks are taking a new approach with their offense, with Davis as the true focal point. With the departures of several assistant coaches, including Jared Dudley, Sean Sweeney and God Shammgod, the Mavericks brought in former Kings assistant Jay Triano.

Triano is responsible for the new-look Mavericks' offense and the first order of business is to place Anthony Davis in a Domantas Sabonis role. Here's what coach Jason Kidd said on Saturday:

Ad

“He [Davis] doesn’t always have to be down low—he can be outside on the perimeter, but he can be in all five spots,” Kidd said. “I love the way Coach Jay has taught the offense. The positions are interchangeable. Everything’s read-and-react. In the first week, guys have picked it up, and it’s been great.

Ad

"His ability to shoot and then play-make. In the DHO’s [dribble handoffs], he can play on the perimeter in the pick-and-roll, mid-range to three-point line—he can shoot it. Also, playing off the dribble, he can drive it. The more we put him in those situations where teams just can’t load up on him in the post, I think that’ll help our offense.”

Ad

Anthony Davis will return to the four after the 2020-21 season. The Lakers stopped using him there due to spacing issues. Many project the Mavericks to have the same problem of playing Davis with a traditional center.

However, if they can put him in spots where the spacing isn't an issue, Dallas should be able to maximize Davis like he wishes to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.