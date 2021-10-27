Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Oklahoma City Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis' LA Lakers will lock horns with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in an NBA 2021-22 season game tonight.

The LA Lakers are coming off a 121-125 win against the San Antonio Spurs, riding on a 33 point, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists a game from Russell Westbrook. Anthony Davis also made a significant contribution, scoring 35 points and grabbing 17 rebounds as LA Lakers proved that they can win without LeBron James in the side.

Fans will be curious to know Anthony Davis' latest status ahead of tonight's game as the LA Lakers look to notch up their third win of the campaign.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the OKC Thunder?

Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the LA Lakers injury list, and his status could be evaluated before the game against the OKC Thunder. However, Davis is expected to suit up in all likelihood barring a setback during warmup.

The LA Lakers have faced a mixed bag of results so far, winning two and losing two games so far. They started the 2021-22 NBA campaign with two successive losses against fellow Western Conference title contenders the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. They lost to the Warriors by a scoreline of 114-121, while the Suns inflicted a 105-115 loss upon Anthony Davis and Co.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Anthony Davis said he thought tonight's injury could have been a lot worse if he didn't train as hard in the weight room as he did this summer. Anthony Davis said he thought tonight's injury could have been a lot worse if he didn't train as hard in the weight room as he did this summer.

The LA Lakers bounced back with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118, following it up with a triumph against the San Antonio Spurs. They will face a much weaker team in OKC Thunder tonight, who have started their season with four consecutive losses.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We'll see how it feels when I wake up tomorrow." @AntDavis23 (35 PTS, 17 REB) with an update on his knee. "We'll see how it feels when I wake up tomorrow." @AntDavis23 (35 PTS, 17 REB) with an update on his knee. https://t.co/SlJnJ19rYO

The LA Lakers might have to play the game against the Thunder in LeBron James' absence, who is recovering from knee soreness. Hence, Anthony Davis's availability will be the franchise's topmost priority.

Davis has looked in fine form so far, tallying 28 points, 12 rebounds, and close to 3 assists per game. He has also contributed on the defensive side of the ball, averaging a whopping 3 blocks per night. The OKC Thunder don't have a great interior defense, and Anthony Davis could have a gala night if he is cleared to play.

