Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Dallas Mavericks' superstar's availability (Mar. 27)

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Mar 27, 2025 12:50 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
The Dallas Mavericks are waiting on the availability of Anthony Davis as he has been added to their injury report for the clash against the Orlando Magic. Davis has been listed as “questionable” due to a left adductor sprain.

The star big man has been dealing with this same left adductor injury since hurting it during his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. AD had played nearly 31 minutes that night and recorded a huge 26-point, 16-rebound double-double, helping the Mavs clinch a 116-105 win.

Since then, the Brow has been out for nearly six weeks, missing 18 games in the process. In the absence of Davis and many other key players, the Mavs only won six games. This inevitable slump led to Jason Kidd’s boys tumbling down to the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Davis did make his highly anticipated return to the lineup for the Mavericks’ Mar. 24 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Playing on a minutes restriction, the 32-year-old had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. While he didn’t appear to be in pain, the coaching staff kept him out for the subsequent game against the New York Knicks.

Anthony Davis is one of many players on Dallas' injury report. The Mavericks have ruled out Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and PJ Washington. Brandon Williams and Caleb Martin are listed as “questionable” due to lower back tightness and a right hip strain, respectively.

It is essential for the severely shorthanded Dallas Mavericks to clinch a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. A victory over Paolo Banchero and the Magic could boost Dallas back into play-in territory, improving to a 36-38 record.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Orland Magic will be available for live broadcast on FDSFL (local) and KFAA (local). Additionally, fans can also stream the game via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, March 27, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
