Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (26th October)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will look to bounce back from their road loss to the Denver Nuggets in the season opener (107-119). They host fellow title contenders, the Phoenix Suns, who defeated the Golden State Warriors in their respective season opener (108-104).

The game takes place on Thursday, October 26, and fans can watch it on NBA League Pass and TNT. The tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Lakers are not expected to have a full roster available, as key role players, like Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel injury), will be out, while Cam Reddish (right foot soreness, probable) should be good to go.

For his part, Anthony Davis is not listed on the official injury report, so he is expected to lead the way for the 17-time NBA champions, who will look to claim their first win this season.

The Lakers need to have Davis healthy all season long, as he is a cornerstone in their attempt to dethrone the Nuggets and return to the top after four years.

On Tuesday, Davis posted 17 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks on 35.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, his performance was not enough for his team to win the game.

Anthony Davis addresses shooting struggles in 2nd half vs. Nuggets

Anthony Davis was one of the best Lakers players in the first half vs the Denver Nuggets, scoring all his 17 points during that time, on 6/11 shooting. However, Denver's defense did a great job in the second half and kept him scoreless (0/6 shooting).

The All-Star big man adjusted his game to the Nuggets' double-team, finding the open shots, but his teammates missed a lot of threes. After the game, Davis talked to reporters about what adjustments he should make moving forward to remain productive for his team:

"They started double-teaming. They were trying to crowd the paint. I missed some easy little layups around the rim and little jumpers. Just trying to make the right play, kick it out to our guys.

"If I’m doubled, kick it out. Rui [Hachimura] had an open 3, Gabe [Vincent] had open 3s. They just didn’t fall. But I got to shoot it more."

It remains to be seen how Davis will perform tonight against Phoenix. The Suns' game plan will focus on containing him and LeBron James, who had 21 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes vs the Nuggets.