Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update from the Los Angeles Lakers (19th October)

Anthony Davis has played in three of the Los Angeles Lakers preseason games so far and will most likely play the final game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday (October 19) at the Acrisure Stadium in Palm Springs. The big will be pivotal this season for LA, especially after the franchise inked him long-term with a three-year/$186 million contract extension, followed by LeBron James praising him as the face of the Lakers.

In all of his three games, Davis has been working on letting it fly from three-point land and has spent around 55 minutes of time on the floor collectively. Now, he will most likely have ramped up minutes when the side takes on a solid-looking Suns unit.

The Los Angeles Lakers' final warmup game also gives Darvin Ham another opportunity to deploy different units alongside Davis and work on those lineups as they prepare for the regular season.

Anthony Davis asked to shoot more 3s by head coach Darvin Ham this season

Anthony Davis' jumper was one of the key highlights in the Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. Looking at his form during shoot-around and in the preseason games so far, it does look more refined and smoother.

Last season, Davis averaged a measly 1.3 3-point attempts per game, marking his lowest since his 2014-15 season. Earlier, it was reported that Ham had asked Davis to hit at least six 3s in each game. According to ESPN:

"I want him if he can -- I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me -- but I've requested to see six 3-point attempts a game. Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable."

During the offseason, the center had reportedly spent significant time working on his shots from downtown after drilling 25.7% from 3-point land during the 2022-23 regular season and an improved 33.3% in the playoffs.

An improved jumper from the three-point range comes as good news for Anthony Davis and LA. With the league stats suggesting that teams with a better three-point percentage have a better chance of making the playoffs and beyond, the Lakers who have suffered on that front for the last two seasons, will welcome Davis' attempts.

Davis has suffered with his three-point form after the team's 2020 championship run, and now he has a chance to be a threat on that front if he stays consistent.