Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on Lakers star center's status (February 25)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable in the LA Lakers injury report as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Sunday night. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Davis had played against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday after being cleared for the game. He recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes of playtime. The game concluded with the Lakers securing a 123-118 home win.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis is listed on the LA Lakers' injury report because of a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury and left hip spasms.

The former is a non-contact ailment due to excessive workload and lack of rest. The hip spasm, meanwhile, is a contact injury Davis suffered in November, which he has aggravated multiple times.

The former NBA champion has been questionable on injury reports for most of the season but has missed only four games.

Anthony Davis' stats vs Phoenix Suns

The four-time All-NBA player has played 33 games against the Phoenix Suns in the regular season and won 23 of them, averaging 23.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Anthony Davis played five games against the Suns in the 2020-21 playoffs and won two. He averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the series, which concluded with the Lakers losing 4-2.

Friday's matchup will be the LA Lakers' and Davis' third encounter against the Phoenix Suns this season. The nine-time NBA All-Star registered 27 points, 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in their first encounter, which the Lakers won 106-103.

However, their second, which the Suns clinched 127-109. Davis registered 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in a losing effort for the Lakers'.

Davis is having a solid season, averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.4 blocks in 54 games, shooting 55.6% from the field and 27.1% from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers (31-27) are ninth in the Western Conference, winning seven of their last 10 games. They head into this game, having won their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns (33-24) are eighth in the Western Conference, just one spot above the Lakers. They won six of their last 10 games and are riding a two-game losing streak after losing to the Houston Rockets on Friday.

The teams are 1-1 against each other this season, heading into their third and final matchup of the regular season.