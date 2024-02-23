Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on the former NBA champion's status (February 23)

Anthony Davis is expected to start tonight for the LA Lakers in their third matchup of the season against the San Antonio Spurs. He has only missed four games this campaign.

While Davis' scoring average may not suggest that it's his best season, his excellent play on both ends says otherwise. He hasn't been more available, decisive and dominant compared to past few seasons.

Many may rank his 2023-24 season better than his 2020 championship run in the "Orlando Bubble".

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis was on the LA Lakers' injury report because of a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury and hip spasm.

The former is a non-contact ailment due to excessive workload and lack of rest. The hip spasm is a contact injury Davis suffered in November and has aggravated multiple times.

Davis was listed as questionable in the Lakers' matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. However, he started and registered 27 points, 15 rebounds, and an assist, albeit in a losing effort.

Anthony Davis' stats vs San Antonio Spurs

Davis has played 36 games against the Spurs, averaging 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Friday's matchup will be the LA Lakers' third and Davis' second encounter against the San Antonio Spurs this season. The nine-time NBA All-Star missed their last encounter due to injury, which the Spurs won 129-115. However, in their first matchup of the season, AD erupted for 37 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and four steals to lead the Lakers to a 122-119 win.

Davis is having a solid season, averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 53 games, shooting 55.3%.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers (30-27) are ninth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They head into tonight's game having lost their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Meanwhile the San Antonio Spurs (11-45) are last in the Western Conference, winning just one of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The teams are 1-1 against each other this season, heaading into their third and final matchup of the regular season.