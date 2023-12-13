Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update for Lakers star (Dec. 13) 

The LA Lakers' woes deepened on Tuesday night as they fell to the Mavericks and faced the potential re-emergence of Anthony Davis' nagging groin injury. While not a new concern, the issue flared up noticeably during the Dallas encounter, causing Davis discomfort during the game.

Just before halftime, Davis limped off the court and sought medical attention on the bench. He returned for the second half and appeared relatively unaffected, but glimpses of his struggle remained evident.

Following the game, head coach Darvin Ham voiced concern, disclosing that Davis will be evaluated thoroughly before the team's next game against the Spurs. This evaluation will identify the severity of the flare-up and its potential influence on Davis' future availability.

Darvin Ham said the team will see when it comes to the availability of Anthony Davis for the second night of the back-to-back tomorrow in San Antonio. Davis will be evaluated by the medical staff after appearing to tweak his hip during the Lakers' 127-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see what the Lakers decide to do with Davis tomorrow night. If he is feeling healthy, he will likely play. However, if he is still experiencing any pain, the Lakers may decide to rest him and give him another day to recover.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis played 37 minutes against the Mavericks, scoring 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, but he appeared to be limping slightly in the fourth quarter. He was seen grabbing at his hip and grimacing in pain on a few occasions. After the game, Davis said that he was a little sore but didn’t think it was serious.

However, with the Lakers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the team will be cautious with Davis.

Anthony Davis Stats vs San Antonio Spurs

In 25 games against the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis has averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks. He has a 50.2% field-goal percentage, a 33.3% three-point percentage, and an 80.8% free-throw percentage.

Here are some of Davis’ most notable games against the Spurs:

February 7, 2023: Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds in a 124-111 win for the Lakers.

January 4, 2023: Davis had 39 points and 12 rebounds in a 130-116 win for the Lakers.

December 14, 2022: Davis had 32 points and 12 rebounds in a 113-104 win for the Lakers.

March 23, 2022: Davis had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 121-114 win for the Lakers.

October 27, 2021: Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 117-102 win for the Lakers.

Davis has been a dominant force against the Spurs throughout his career, and the Lakers will certainly need him to be at his best if they want to win on Wednesday.