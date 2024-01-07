Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs LA Clippers? Latest injury update Latest injury update on 8x All-Star (Jan. 7)

Anthony Davis has been on a tear for the LA Lakers throughout this season and is making his case for DPOY despite the side's woeful run in their last 10 games. The 8x All-Star is in the conversation to cut his ninth ASG weekend appearance.

Alongside LeBron James, Davis has been playing at an elite level that was not visibly absent ever since their 2020 championship win. Now, as the Lakers take on a red-hot LA Clippers in the 'Battle of Los Angeles', all eyes will be on the center to see if he and James can help their struggling outfit bounce back to winning ways.

As for his availability, despite battling through ankle and groin issues, Davis has been gutting the discomfort and has played a major chunk of games this season.

According to ESPN's updated injury report, the 30-year-old is listed as probable in their home clash against the Clippers, and will almost certainly suit up. This comes as good news for LA as they look to halt their four-game losing streak that's seen them go from fourth in the Western Conference standings to 11th place.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

After rolling his ankle during the team's matchup against the Chicago Bulls in December last year, Davis has been battling through an ankle sprain. Before that, he appeared to have suffered a groin injury when playing the Indiana Pacers the same month.

Before the two contests, Davis also dealt with a hip soreness that sidelined him for a game. Despite the injury issues, he has been a constant and dominating two-way presence on the floor for the Lakers.

When will Anthony Davis return?

With his injury status reading probable, the center is expected to play on Sunday's marquee clash against the Clippers. The ongoing season has seen him play 34 of the team's 36 games so far. Last season, he played 54 games — the highest he had played since the 2020-21 season.

Anthony Davis stats vs LA Clippers

Anthony Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 31 games against the LA Clippers. The last time both sides met in November, Davis propped up 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 130-125 win. Since then, a lot has changed with their rivals coming into the contest with a five-game winning streak.

With James Harden in the mix, the Clippers have looked unbeatable, and Davis, with averages of 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks will be the one to watch out for to stop the Clippers juggernaut.