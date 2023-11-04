The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Nov 4. The Purple and Gold have won three of their first five games and currently sit fifth in the Western Conference. The Lakers will be hoping to bring their record back to .500 with a win over the rebuilding yet impressive Magic.

At the time of writing, Anthony Davis is expected to suit up for the Lakers. The veteran big man has bounced back from his struggles on opening night and now looks like the superstar big man the Lakers need. In five games, Davis is averaging 26.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

While Davis is cleared to play, the Lakers will be without Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and potentially Taurean Prince. With so many players missing from their rotation, LeBron James and Davis will have to shoulder a significant amount of the offense to give their team a chance at winning.

The Magic have been surprising people to begin the season. Despite clearly being in a rebuild, Orlando has secured a 3-2 record over their first five games with both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero impressing.

Los Angeles won't have an easy game ahead of them. However, given their superstar talent and D'Angelo Russell's presence, the Lakers should still be considered favorites to secure a victory.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: How to watch

If you want to tune into the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, the following places will be airing the contest: Bally Sports Flordia, Spectrum Sports Net, Fubo, and NBA League Pass.

You can also listen to the game via radio; WYGM 96.9 FM and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW will both be airing the game live.

The contest will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, tip-off is scheduled to take place at 7 PM ET.

The Orlando Magic could be missing three players vs. the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won't be the only team missing some of their primary rotation when they face the Orlando Magic on Nov. 4. The Eastern Conference franchise head into the game without Wendell Carter Jr and Gary Harris, while Markelle Fultz is listed as questionable due to left knee swelling.

Nevertheless, both sides will be looking to secure a victory as they look to build an early-season platform to build on throughout the coming months. The Lakers have a lot more pressure on their shoulders after a busy summer. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to step up to the plate if they want to continue building winning habits.