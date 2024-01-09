Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update on 8x All-Star (Jan. 9)

Anthony Davis will look to continue his dominant run this season when he laces up for the LA Lakers on Tuesday night at the Crypto.Com Arena. The Purple and Gold host the belligerent Toronto Raptors who have looked a different unit with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

After up a close 106-103 win against the LA Clippers, Davis and the Lakers will look to capitalize on the momentum and hope to build another streak to put themselves back in contention. The good news comes in the form of Davis' availability.

According to ESPN's updated injury report, Davis who has been gutting through a left ankle sprain/bone bruise is probable for the contest. Unless he's downgraded or listed as questionable, the center will be suiting up for LA in another must-win clash.

As for the other players in the injury report, Rui Hachimura (calf strain) is listed as doubtful after missing three games, while Gabe Vincent continues to recover from his knee surgery and is out for eight more weeks.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Earlier this season, Davis rolled his ankle when the Lakers played the Chicago Bulls.

He has been dealing with a sprain since then but has not missed games owing to the injury. Before that, was a groin strain against the Indiana Pacers. A month into the season, Davis missed one game due to hip soreness.

Despite the injury issues, the 8x All-Star has been on a tear for the Lakers with his stellar two-way plays. The Lakers will be relieved that his injuries haven't seen him miss a chunk of games like he did in previous seasons.

In the win against the Clippers, Davis ended his evening with 22 points and 10 rebounds to complement LeBron James' 25-point outing.

When will Anthony Davis return?

The niggles and the strains have not sidelined Davis, as he has played 35 of the team's 37 games this season.

An extended run at this rate will see the big play the most number of regular season games (54) since last season. On the game front, he's expected to be in the starting unit.

Anthony Davis' stats vs Toronto Raptors

In 12 games against the Raptors, Anthony Davis has averaged 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He played against the Eastern Conference unit on Mar. 10, 2023, with LA registering a 122-112 win. Davis had eight points and nine rebounds to show for.

The ongoing season has seen him average 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks The present version of the star, though, will likely see a more improved performance on Tuesday.