Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on 9-time NBA All-Star's status (April 3)

Anthony Davis is likely to play on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. The LA Lakers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, raising concerns about Davis' status. He's dealt with multiple leg injuries this season and has been a staple on the Lakers' injury report. However, AD has played 70 of the team's 76 games and has proved their most reliable player since Feb. 2023.

The 70 games played this year are the most for him in a season since 2017-18, when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis hadn't crossed the 60-game mark in the past three seasons. That's changed drastically, and he's on track to play his 71st game of the season on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis hyperextended his left knee in the 128-124 double OT win against the Bucks on Mar. 26. Davis missed the following game against Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back. Before the knee issue, Davis dealt with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, which saw him carry a probable or questionable status in every game since Jan.

Anthony Davis Stats vs. Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis has played 16 games against the Washington Wizards, averaging 26.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. However, he's been on the winning side only five times. Davis has four wins as a Laker against the Wizards, though.

He had 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks when the Lakers last played Washington at home in a 134-131 OT win on Feb. 29.

Anthony Davis and Lakers are clicking at the right time

The LA Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA lately, winning seven of their last eight games. That included a five-game winning streak. The Lakers are 10 games over .500 for the first time since the 2020-21 season. They remain ninth in the Western Conference standings but are likely to climb at this rate.

Davis has been influential, as expected. Amid this 7-1 run, he's played six games, averaging a team-high 26.3 ppg, 16.3 rpg and 1.9 bpg, shooting on 57/32/77 splits. Davis has had a phenomenal season. He's showcased tremendous durability and consistency, which he was heavily scrutinized for in the past few seasons.

The Lakers remain one of the darkhorse contenders, partly because of his contribution to their season. LA will hope Davis continues to perform like this through the postseason, as that will be crucial to their hopes of another deep playoff push.