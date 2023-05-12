Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. He is still dealing with a foot injury but should be on the floor for the Lakers in a crucial game.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"I spoke to a source close to Davis this morning who told me that he believes there's not any scenario that he can envision where Anthony Davis does not play in Game 6, 'It's the playoffs.'"



(via NBA Today) @mcten provided the latest on AD's status for Game 6:"I spoke to a source close to Davis this morning who told me that he believes there's not any scenario that he can envision where Anthony Davis does not play in Game 6, 'It's the playoffs.'"(via NBA Today) .@mcten provided the latest on AD's status for Game 6: "I spoke to a source close to Davis this morning who told me that he believes there's not any scenario that he can envision where Anthony Davis does not play in Game 6, 'It's the playoffs.'"(via NBA Today) https://t.co/PA3DUtO3T7

Davis left Game 5 and did not return after getting an elbow to the head from Warriors center Kevon Looney. Davis was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after the collision. He was evaluated after the game, and there was no report of a concussion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers lead the series 3-2 and can advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020. Defending champions Warriors could force a Game 7 back in San Francisco with a win.

Game Preview

The Warriors may be without Andrew Wiggins who is listed as questionable. The Lakers will be without Mo Bamba, who has not had a huge impact during their playoff run.

The Lakers are undefeated at home in this series. The Warriors have struggled on the road this season.

Golden State is 2-4 on the road this postseason. They were 11-30 on the road this season, which was fourth worst in the league.

The Lakers will go as Davis goes. The Lakers are hard to beat when Davis leads the team. When the big man is giving full effort on both ends, LA is hard to stop.

Davis recorded eight double-doubles in these playoffs. LA is 7-1 in those games.

LA will also need to keep preventing Stephen Curry from going off-shooting. The Lakers have held Curry to 30 points or less in four of the five games in this series. He has had success in the pick-and-roll, drawing Davis away from the basket as a defender. Although, Davis did play great one-on-one defense against Curry at the end of Game 4.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Anthony Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, per @ChrisBHaynes Anthony Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/0iU64JdUIx

Golden State may need a big game from Draymond Green to win Game 6. Golden State is 4-0 in games when Green scores double digits. Green needs to stop being a pass-first offensive player and attack the basket since the Lakers defense is giving him open looks.

The hot-headed big man scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds with four assists. If Green is more of a factor on offense, the Warriors can force a Game 7.

Poll : 0 votes