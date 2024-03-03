Is Anthony Edwards playing today against LA Clippers? Latest on All-Star guard's status after mid-game exit last game (March 3)

Anthony Edwards is questionable to play against the LA Clippers on Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star exited Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings at halftime to attend the birth of his child with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel.

Edwards isn't on the Timberwolves' injury report citing personal reasons but for an injury that's bugged him over the past two games. He has played through it. The expectation is that he will be available against the Clippers, too.

Edwards has missed only three games this season, averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.6%, including 38.1% from the 3. He has guided the Timberwolves to a Western Conference-best 42-18 record.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards is on the Timberwolves' injury report with left ankle soreness. He sustained the injury against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Edwards rolled his ankle while changing directions during an offensive possession and had to be carried off the court.

However, Edwards surprised everyone by coming back into the game shortly. He also played the following two games while being listed on the injury report.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. LA Clippers

Edwards has played 12 times against the Clippers, averaging 19.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.8 apg. He holds a 5-7 record against the Western Conference unit. In two games against LA this season, Edwards has averaged 28.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 7.0 apg.

Edwards had 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a Jan. 14 matchup with the Clippers, which Minnesota won 109-105. Edwards shot 62.5% and went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 124-120 OT loss to the shorthanded Kings. Edwards not playing the second half could have impacted the result.

Edwards is crucial for the Timberwolves, especially offensively. Minnesota will hope that he's good to go against a Clippers team gaining momentum amid a mini-slump.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Local TV operators Bally Sports North and KTLA will cover the LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. Interested viewers outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.

It's a star-studded affair with Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Town, Rudy Gobert and James Harden among the players expected to suit up.

The Timberwolves are the favorites to win, thanks to their homecourt advantage and superior form.