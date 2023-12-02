Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for Timberwolves All-Star (Dec. 2)

Anthony Edwards exited the game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday in the third quarter. He landed hard on his hips after colliding with Jaylin Williams. “Ant-Man” went up for a dunk just as Williams established his position to take an offensive foul. Both of them crashed to the floor but it was Edwards who got the brunt of the impact.

The All-Star guard was immediately ruled out for the Timberwolves game on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. He was diagnosed with a bruised right hip. He has been upgraded to "doubtful" for Saturday’s matchup versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked about Edwards’ status after their win against the Jazz. He replied that the injury was fortunately not serious, which leaves the door open for “Ant-Man” to play. Minnesota, however, will not rush him. They will only clear him to play when he’s 100% healthy.

If Anthony Edwards remains on the sidelines tonight, his next opportunity to play will be against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 6. Minnesota has a three-day rest following the game against the Hornets. Edwards is hopefully ready to lead his team again by then.

Anthony Edwards is in the middle of a Twitter spat between Kevin Durant and Adidas

Last October, Anthony Edwards started to launch the AE 1. Edwards’ signature shoe with the said brand. The Minnesota Timberwolves practically declared war on other NBA stars and their shoes. During the commercial, he tossed over his shoulder the shoes of LaMelo Ball, Luka Doncic and even LeBron James.

With Edwards’ AE 1s to be released on Dec. 16, the brand and the All-Star guard hyped up the event. “Ant-Man” was asked who he would want to wear his shoes for an NBA game. He responded that he would want it to be Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns superstar slammed the request by tweeting:

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers.”

Adidas didn’t like the response by posting the since-deleted tweet:

“U dusty bouta retire soon anyway”

Hours after the tweet was removed, the “Three Stripes” brand came back with another catchy shot:

“Meant to send that from the burner account…”

Anthony Edwards is arguably the NBA's biggest and most popular rising star. Even when he's not playing, the limelight seems to be still squarely on him.