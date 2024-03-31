Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 2x NBA All-Star's status (March 31)

Anthony Edwards has been impressive throughout the season as he continues to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a strong finish in their slate of games before the postseason. With the opportunity for them to win their fifth straight ball game tonight, the two-time NBA All-Star's status is questionable against the Chicago Bulls.

Edwards is listed as questionable on the Timberwolves' injury report with a left middle finger dislocation/sprain. He will be a game-time decision as the medical staff are being cautious with their superstar.

Edwards was also listed as questionable for Friday night's 111-98 win against the Denver Nuggets but was cleared to suit up for the game. He ended up dropping 25 points (8-of-19 shooting), 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals to lead all scorers on his team.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards' injury occurred on March 18, 2024, when he dunked over Utah Jazz forward, John Collins. The slam was so powerful that Edwards felt something awry with his middle finger after completing the move. However, he has not missed any games since.

Moreover, the Timberwolves star has played 70 games this season and has only missed three matches due to a recurring hip injury. This hasn't hampered his or Minnesota's production throughout the 2023 campaign.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 2-1 record this season without the superstar guard. He has been averaging 26.2 points (46.3% shooting, including 36.7% from beyond the arc), 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. Chicago Bulls

In the seven games he's played the Chicago Bulls, Anthony Edwards has averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

During the Minnesota Timberwolves' first meeting against the Bulls this season, back on Feb. 6, 2024, Anthony Edwards put up 38 points (12-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

His fellow teammate Karl-Anthony Towns also performed with a 33-point outing (11-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range) and 5 rebounds.

However, it wasn't enough to slow down the winning efforts of the Chicago Bulls, who ended up winning the game in overtime by a score of 129-123. The Bulls shot 48.4%, including 40.0% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves shot 45.7%, including 44.4% from beyond the arc.

As of now, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in first place (51-22 record) in the Western Conference standings. The team only has nine games remaining this season as they are aiming to finish their regular seasons strong heading into the NBA playoffs.