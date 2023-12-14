Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 14)

The Minnesota Timberwolves, riding high on a wave of early-season success, face a crucial test tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. However, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the matchup, shrouding the availability of their All-Star guard, Anthony Edwards.

Edwards, a potent offensive weapon and driving force behind the Timberwolves' surge, is currently listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion sustained in their recent victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. While not a major injury, it casts a significant shadow over his status for tonight's pivotal contest.

The Timberwolves, understandably cautious with their star player, have opted for a measured approach. Edwards missed the pre-game shootaround, further fueling speculation about his participation. Head coach Chris Finch, while expressing optimism, remained noncommittal

Furthermore, the highly anticipated matchup between Edwards and Dallas' superstar Luka Doncic would be put on hold, altering the defensive strategies of both teams. The Mavericks might focus their efforts on containing Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the post, making the battle in the paint a key focal point.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 2:40 left in the third quarter after suffering a right hip contusion. The injury occurred as Edwards landed awkwardly following a drive to the basket.

Despite attempting his free throws, he was forced to leave the court and did not return. His absence could open up additional playing time for Shake Milton and Troy Brown if Edwards is unable to suit up for the remainder of the game.

Anthony Edwards stats vs the Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Edwards has carved his name as a rising star in the NBA, and when it comes to facing the Dallas Mavericks, he doesn't disappoint. In their eight matchups, Edwards has consistently put up impressive numbers, averaging a potent 24.3 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His shooting accuracy against them is also remarkable, with a 45.2% field goal percentage and a respectable 37.8% from three-point range.

Over the most recent season, Edwards truly soared, averaging a staggering 27.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, and a career-high 5.0 assists against Dallas. His shooting remained consistent, with a 46.7% field goal percentage and an impressive 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Edwards relishes the challenge of facing the Mavericks. He's consistently scored 20 or more points in six of their eight matchups, displayed his playmaking skills with five or more assists in four of those games. He has maintained a high shooting percentage, hitting 40% or higher from the field in 6six out of eight encounters.