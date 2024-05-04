Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 2-time All-Star's status for Game 1 (May 4)

Anthony Edwards will play on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals. Edwards is not on the Timberwolves' injury report. It's not surprising, as the Timberwolves star didn't feature on it during the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns as well.

With the Timberwolves sweeping the Suns in four games, Edwards has gotten more time to rest amid a grueling season, where he missed only three games. Edwards also played in the FIBA World Cup last offseason. He has been in tremendous shape since, showing solid recovery and grit, guiding the T'Wolves to the second seed and a second-round appearance.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Anthony Edwards has played 15 games against the Denver Nuggets, boasting a 7-8 record. He has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.6%, including 30.7% from the 3.

In four games this year, Edwards has managed 26.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 4.5 apg. He led the Timberwolves to two wins against Denver. His two-way play was one of the key reasons why Minnesota played the Nuggets arguably better than any other team in the NBA this season.

Edwards was also able to get around the Nuggets in the playoffs last year despite Minnesota losing that first-round matchup in five games. He averaged 31.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.2 apg, shooting 48.2%.

Edwards had 25 points on 50.0% shooting when the teams last met on Apr. 10. The Nuggets won that contest 116-107 to tie their season series.

Anthony Edwards 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Anthony Edward is off to a scintillating start to the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He was at the forefront of the Timberwolves' routing of the Suns, averaging 31.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg. 6.3 apg and 2.0 spg, shooting on 51/44/84 splits.

Edwards fearlessly went toe-to-toe with Kevin Durant and won that battle in epic fashion to help Minnesota to a 4-0 series sweep. It showed that the Timberwolves, especially Edwards, have matured from their last two playoff runs, elevating their shot of going head-to-head with the defending champions in the next round.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast Friday's Game 1 contest between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. Meanwhile, Bally Sports North and Altitude will provide coverage in local areas. Fans abroad can watch the contest game via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.