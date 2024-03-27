Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (March 27)

Anthony Edwards is questionable to play on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. However, Edwards will likely play. He's carried a questionable status for several games but suited up more often than not. The two-time NBA All-Star has missed only three games this year, averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The Timberwolves are already missing Karl-Anthony Towns, while Rudy Gobert is also questionable. Amid these injuries, they are contending for the #1 spot in the West, which may push Edwards to suit up against the Pistons.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards is on the Timberwolves' injury report, citing a left middle finger dislocation. He suffered that injury on Mar. 18 after posterizing John Collins with a thunderous slam. Edwards has been questionable with the dislocated finger for the following three games, too. However, he played in all of those.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards has averaged 22.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 4.4 apg against the Pistons in seven games. He's lost only twice against the Eastern Conference lottery team.

Edwards went off for 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a 124-117 in his last game against the Pistons on Jan. 17, 2024.

Anthony Edwards has been phenomenal amid Timberwolves' offensive surge

The Timberwolves are having a solid year, but there was a significant blemish on their decision-making, particularly Edwards', on offense. His numbers and efficiency were up from the start, but he struggled in the clutch. There's been a change in that over the past six games.

The Timberwolves' 18th-ranked offense this season is up to 10th over this stretch, with a 118.6 efficiency. They have scored 113.5 points, averaging 27.7 assists a game. Their turnovers are down to 10.7 per contest, a significant difference from their 14.2 turnovers per game on the season.

Edwards has averaged 28.2 points and 6.3 assists in this stretch, shooting an efficient 49.6% from the floor, including 42.5% from 3.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Bally Sports Detroit and MNMT will broadcast the Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.

The 49-22 Timberwolves are the overwhelming favorites to beat the 12-60 Pistons. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Cade Cunningham are the marquee players from both teams. However, all are iffy to play with a questionable status.