Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest on T-Wolves star guard's availability (May 10)

Anthony Edwards will be lacing his boots Saturday night to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round series. The Timberwolves superstar has been on a roll in this season's playoffs.
Edwards gave the fans a big scare on Tuesday when he was helped out to the locker room after Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on his ankle during a defensive attempt on the Timberwolves star's drive. However, he returned to the game in the third quarter.
The injury was revealed to be a left ankle sprain, and Edwards' participation in Game 3 was questionable. But given that the three-time All-Star is not on the injury report for Saturday's game, he should be in the starting lineup.
Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in seven games this postseason. He led the Timberwolves to a 4-1 victory in the first round against a LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers squad.
He is facing Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in the second round, but the big names did not scare him as he scored 20 points and collected nine rebounds on Tuesday to help his team take Game 2 117-93 after losing Game 1 to the Dubs.
Anthony Edwards shows confidence in his return after Game 2 scare
After securing Game 2, the Timberwolves star attended a post-game interview, expressing confidence in his return and praising his physiotherapist.
"Y'all see he stepped on my foot, so yeah, that was crazy. But I'll be alright," Edwards said. "My physical therapist, he is the best in the world."
Later in the same interview, Edwards admitted his struggles with finishing at the rim and expressed his commitment to improving in that department.
"I don't know what it is, it's like they don't let me shoot 3s ... but they let me get to the rim and I'm not finishing," Edwards said. "So it's kind of weird. I gotta get back to working on my finishing and stop working on my 3s because they ain't letting me shoot 3s."
In Game 2, Edwards made only 6 of his 13 field goal attempts. The Warriors gave him only four shots from downtown, and he made two of them. So it would be beneficial for him if he began capitalizing on the field goal attempts that the Dubs are allowing him to make.
Game 3 between the Timberwolves and the Dubs will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.
