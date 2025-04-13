Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Timberwolves star's availability (April 13)

Anthony Edwards is set to suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Edwards was initially suspended for the final regular season game after getting called for his 18th technical foul in their previous game. However, the NBA rescinded the technical foul, allowing "Ant-Man" to be available for an important game.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, the Timberwolves have a clean bill of health ahead of their home game versus the Jazz. Edwards was supposed to be suspended, but the league decided to rescind his 18th technical foul.

For those unaware, 16 technical fouls result in an automatic one-game suspension. Two additional technicals result in another suspension and so on. He was previously suspended back in February after accumulating 16 techs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are very lucky to have Anthony Edwards back in their lineup after the initial suspension ruling. Edwards has been balling for the Timberwolves over the past two months, which is the main reason why they have a shot at finishing above the play-in tournament spots.

If the Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday and the LA Clippers defeat the Golden State Warriors, they are going to be the sixth seed. Minnesota and Golden State have an identical record, but the Warriors own the tiebreaker.

The Timberwolves should be favored to beat the Jazz since the Will Hardy-coached team won't have their best players on the floor. Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins and Isaiah Collier have all been ruled out.

The Jazz are also tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA at 17-64. They will have the same chance of winning the number one pick in the 2025 draft, along with the Charlotte Hornets.

As for the Timberwolves, they probably can defeat this Jazz team on Sunday even without Anthony Edwards. However, they can't risk a potential loss with huge repercussions for the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Utah Jazz

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Utah Jazz. (Photo: IMAGN)

Anthony Edwards will face the Utah Jazz for the 16th time in his career on Sunday. As mentioned above, it's an important game for the Minnesota Timberwolves because the result has serious playoff implications.

In his short career, Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game against the Jazz. He's shooting 49.8% from the field, including 39.7% from beyond the arc, and 76.8% from the free-throw line. He also has a winning record of 11-4 versus Utah.

Edwards' best game against the Jazz happened last March 16 when he dropped 41 points in a 128-102 win for the Timberwolves. His worst performances versus Utah were a couple of 14-point games on April 26, 2021 and Dec. 9, 2022, which still both resulted in victories for Minnesota.

