  • Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on T-Wolves star guard's availability (April 22)

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on T-Wolves star guard's availability (April 22)

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Apr 22, 2025 09:18 GMT
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will start against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The young guard was an instrumental piece in the victory over the purple and gold in Game 1. He will look to better that performance in Game 2 as they look to take a 2-0 lead back to Minnesota.

In 79 games during the regular season, Anthony Edwards has been a consistent performer for the Timberwolves this term. The 23-year-old hasn't missed a game since February but suffered an injury scare in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Limping off the court after Game 1 against the Lakers, Edwards was expected to sit out the next game due to an injury. However, the Atlanta native isn't on the Timberwolves' injury report for Game 2, so he should start once again.

This will be a huge relief for the Timberwolves, who are looking to win both their games on the road before returning to Target Center. In their last game, Jaden McDaniels was their highest contributor with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Naz Reid came off the bench to contribute 23 points. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards chipped in with 22 points, while also providing nine assists and eight rebounds.

Playing over 35 minutes on the night, the three-time All-Star was a huge reason behind the Timberwolves' mauling of the Lakers as they beat them 117-95. Despite the win, it wasn't Edwards' best performance in a Minnesota jersey and will look to better that in Game 2 tonight.

Anthony Edwards praises teammates after Game 1 win, and where to watch Game 2?

After beating the LA Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards showered praise on his teammates for their contributions. The Minneapolis outfit had an all-around team game with every player playing their role to perfection.

Speaking to the media after the game, Edwards opened up on Minnesota's flawless chemistry as he praised his teammates.

"I got a great group of guys, but it wasn’t tonight. I learned that in training camp. It just takes a minute for us to gel as a new team. It just took a minute for us to figure each other out, and I feel like now we just go," he said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action live on the TNT Sports network or by live streaming the game on the FUBO TV app.

Edited by Bhargav
