Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest update on the All-Star guard’s availability (Dec. 21)

Anthony Edwards’ status on Thursday against the LA Lakers is uncertain. The Minnesota Timberwolves have not submitted their injury report so it remains to be seen if the All-Star guard will be in it. Minnesota might be wary of playing him in back-to-back games after suffering a hip injury on Dec. 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Ant-Man,” though, hasn’t shown any signs of still struggling with the said injury. He was spectacular in the Timberwolves’ last two games, which were against the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. His status will likely be known a few hours before tip-off.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were in Philly where they lost 127-113 less than 24 hours ago. The team had to travel back home to Target Center to host LeBron James and the LA Lakers who will also play the second night of a back-to-back set.

Expand Tweet

As it will be a marquee matchup, Edwards will likely push for a chance to go up against James and Anthony Davis. Minnesota’s training staff, however, will keep a close eye on him and likely declare his status after the Timberwolves finish their warmups.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards played just four minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 8. The explosive guard tried to go for a dunk when he fell to the floor and hit his hip. The Minnesota Timberwolves promptly kept him out in the team’s next game, which was at New Orleans on Dec. 11.

“Ant-Man” was ruled questionable two nights later against the Dallas Mavericks but was cleared to play. He badly struggled, hitting just 3-19 shots to finish with nine points.

Edwards has been back to his normal self in the Timberwolves last three games. If he’s available, on Thursday, this will be his first back-to-back outing since the scary fall. Minnesota will be extra cautious with him.

Anthony Edwards' stat vs LA Lakers

In nine games against the LA Lakers, Edwards has averaged 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. The last time he faced the Lakers was on Apr. 1 last season. He had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in that game.