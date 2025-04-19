Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on Wolves star's status for Game 1, NBA playoffs (Apr. 19)

Last year, Anthony Edwards made a name for himself in the playoffs after engaging in intense duels with the likes of Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic. Now, the three-time All-Star has a tall task on his hands as he attempts to steer the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves to a best-of-seven series victory over the third-seeded LA Lakers.

As far as Game 1 at the Crypto.com Arena is concerned, Edwards is expected to play, as there are no reports stating that he is currently dealing with injuries or any other personal reason that could sideline him. On Thursday, the Timberwolves posted pics of their star guard landing in Tinseltown along with other members of the roster.

Last year, Edwards and the Wolves got as far as the Western Conference Finals, where they ultimately lost in a gentleman's sweep to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Ironically, Edwards and Doncic will be crossing paths again — this time in the first round, with Doncic donning purple and gold.

This season, the Wolves and the Lakers split their season series 2-2. It should be noted, however, that the first three games in this season series took place before the blockbuster deal that sent Doncic to the Lakers in early February.

On Feb. 27, the Lakers — parading an All-Star tandem of Doncic and LeBron James — defeated the Wolves 111-102. With both Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle sidelined for this game, Edwards mustered 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, James and Doncic combined for 54 points and 30 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards on analysts picking Lakers to beat Wolves in Round 1: "I get it"

By this point, Edwards has heard and read many analysts claiming that the Lakers will defeat his team to advance to the second round.

When reporters brought this up to Ant-Man during a recent media availability, he answered with a rather sarcastic tone:

"Yeah, I just love it, it’s dope. I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win. That’s how it’s supposed to be, they don’t want the Timberwolves to win. I get it," Edwards told reporters.

In all likelihood, Edwards is using these analysts' opinions as fuel for unlocking the highest caliber of his play in this upcoming series.

