Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on All-Star's status (Dec. 18)

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Miami Heat in the first game of their short East Coast road trip tonight. Edwards is questionable for the game. The All-Star guard is dealing with a right hip pointer injury. Edwards has missed three games because of that issue.

Nevertheless, the Wolves MVP candidate played the last two games. He could be in action tonight. Edwards is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 44.7%, including 39.4% from deep and 84.9% from the free throw line.

His presence is critical to the team's offense, especially against a Heat team that is very efficient defensively. The

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards injured himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-103 win against the OKC Thunder on Nov. 28. He landed on his hip during a layup attempt in the fourth quarter. Edwards missed the rest of the game, but the Timberwolves still won. The All-Star guard missed the next two games.

He returned soon but hasn't been as efficient since. Edwards even re-aggravated his injury against the Grizzlies on Dec. 8., playing only four minutes before exiting that contest.

Anthony Edwards stats vs Miami Heat

Anthony Edwards has played seven games against the Miami Heat in his young career. He's averaged 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals against them, shooting on 49/40/86 splits.

The teams met earlier this season on Oct. 28. Edwards finished with 19 points and seven assists on 46.7% shooting that game as the Timberwolves won 106-90.

Anthony Edwards returns to form against Pacers

Edwards struggled to get it going when he returned from the hip pointer injury. He scored 17 points on 40.0% shooting on Dec. 6 vs. the Spurs and nine points on 15.3% shooting against the Mavericks on Dec. 14. The Timberwolves' solid defense helped them script wins on both occasions despite Edwards' struggles.

However, the former Georgia Bulldogs prospect returned to form against the Pacers in the last game. Edwards finished with 37 points, four assists and three steals. He shot 14-of-23, including seven-of-10 from 3-point land.

The Timberwolves improved to 19-5 this season behind Edwards' heroics. The Timberwolves defense has been their calling card this year, helping them stay afloat without their best player.

However, the Heat are a strong team even though depleted with injuries and recent struggles. Minnesota will need Edwards on the floor, as his presence alone makes a significant difference in their offensive production.