Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Timberwolves’ superstar availability for WCF Game 1 (May 20)

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be pleased to learn that Anthony Edwards is set to play Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the OKC Thunder. The good news regarding his availability was confirmed after Chris Finch and his coaching staff kept Edwards’ name off the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s clash.

Anthony Edwards has been fairly fit during the 2024-25 season, missing only three games. However, the combo guard had an injury scare during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-foot-4 guard tweaked his ankle earlier in Game 4 of the first-round series, and appeared to aggravate the injury again during the second quarter on May 8. Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis landed awkwardly on Edwards’ ankle after blocking the latter’s attempt. Edwards was subbed out mid-way into the quarter with Minnesota’s medical staff helping him to the team locker room.

Despite the scare, Anthony Edwards returned after halftime and didn’t slow down— dropping 13 of his 20 points in the second half to lead Minnesota to a dominant 117–93 victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 23-year-old gave an encouraging update on his ankle and credited the team’s medical staff, particularly David Hines - VP of Medical Operations and Performance.

"Once we got to like the third movement in my ankle, I'm like, 'All right, it's starting to feel good. If we tape it, I'll see how it feels,'" Edwards said, via ESPN. "[Hines] does a great job of making sure I'm good before I get out there, so big shoutout to David."

Anthony Edwards didn’t allow the injured ankle to bother him for the remainder of the series as he proceeded to average 29.3 points across Games 3, 4, and 5. Throughout the 2025 playoffs, the highflyer has put up 26.5 points, 8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder?

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder will be available for live broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, fans can also stream the game via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:40 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, May 20, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

