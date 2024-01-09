Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on the All-Star guard’s availability

Anthony Edwards isn’t on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ injury report so he should be ready for Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “Ant-Man” hasn’t missed a game since Dec. 11 when a nagging hip injury kept him out of the game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. He has led the Timberwolves to an 8-5 record during that stretch.

Edwards has appeared on Minnesota’s injury list a couple of times since missing the said game versus the Pelicans. He has usually been cleared to play hours before the game. The Timberwolves have removed him from that list for the matchup against Orlando.

Edwards must be completely over his hip problems. He has averaged 30.5 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds since sitting out the Pelicans game. The All-Star guard is hitting 47.5% of his shots, including 40.2% from deep.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards had a superb game in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 115-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He had a game-high 36 points on 14-27 shooting, including 3-6 from deep. Kyrie Irving’s late triples, however, dragged the Mavericks to the win.

The Timberwolves are in the midst of a rough patch. They are only 1-3 in their past four games and suffered their first back-to-back losses of the season during the said stretch.

“Ant-Man” has been playing well but his teammates need to step up to snap out of their slump.

Anthony Edwards’ stats vs the Orlando Magic

Tuesday’s game will be the seventh time Anthony Edwards will face the Orlando Magic in his career. He has averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists against them.

The explosive guard had an off night in his last meeting with the Magic. “Ant-Man” played 38 minutes but shot 5-15, including 1-7 from deep, to finish with 19 points. He added five rebounds and five assists but also committed four turnovers.

The Orlando Magic have several athletic wings that they can throw at Edwards. They were successful in bottling him in their last meeting and will be hoping to do the same.

The emerging superstar will be looking forward to the challenge on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will need a big night from him to win on the road.