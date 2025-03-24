Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability (Mar. 24)

Anthony Edwards is listed as doubtful for the Minnesota Timberwolves' regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The dynamic guard is dealing with a right thumb laceration and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report. His participation will depend on how he feels leading up to tip-off.

Ad

The three-time All-Star played in the Timberwolves' dominant 134-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Edwards logged just 26 minutes in the blowout victory, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves and their fans will be hoping Edwards can suit up against the Pacers as every win is crucial for securing an outright playoff spot. Minnesota currently holds the seventh spot in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record through 72 games, placing them in a play-in position.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Anthony Edwards has an impressive record against the Indiana Pacers, though the sample size is relatively small. In nine games against the Eastern Conference team, the 6-foot-4 guard averages 28.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards faced the Pacers once already this season, just a week ago. In that game, the Timberwolves star posted a remarkable stat line of 38 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Despite Edwards' standout performance, the Timberwolves were unable to secure the win.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 24, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Pacers game will be televised live on FDSIN (local) and FDSNX (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.