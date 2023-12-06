Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update on All-Star guard (Dec. 6)

Anthony Edwards' status for tonight's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs is in doubt. The All-Star guard has missed the Timberwolves' last two games due to a right hip injury. Edwards is listed as questionable for tonight's contest.

The former No. 1 pick sustained the injury during the Timberwolves' 106-103 win over the OKC Thunder on Nov. 28. Edwards landed hard on his right hip in the fourth quarter and never returned. He has been on the sidelines since.

The latest update at the time of writing for Anthony Edwards' injury is that he practiced with the team but remains day-to-day, per Chris Finch. Minnesota is on a three-game winning streak, taking care of business against OKC down the stretch in Edwards' absence and beating minnows the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets.

The Spurs don't pose much threat to the table-toppers, so Anthony Edwards' potential absence shouldn't hurt the team. They are about to have their toughest stretch this season, so expect the Timberwolves to be cautious about the health of their stars, as it will be crucial for them to sustain this 15-4 start.

Anthony Edwards has been phenomenal for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards made the All-Star leap last year but was selected as an injury replacement. However, he seems a lock to make the NBA All-Star game as a direct nomination behind the stellar year he has had. Edwards is averaging a career-high 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 46.6%, including 37.7% from 3 and 86.4% from the free throw line in 17 games.

The former Georgia prospect has emerged as a legitimate two-way star. Some may say he's a borderline superstar already. He has been crucial to the Minnesota Timberwolves, posting the best defensive numbers in the league.

They are first per advanced stats, with a 106.7 efficiency. Edwards has staked his claim in MVP conversations with the leap he made this year. He's on the brink of being one of the favorites based on the team's success and his own efficiency.

The Timberwolves will hope this translates to the playoffs and helps the team record their first playoff series win since 2004. It will also elevate Edwards' stock among the league's top superstars and perennial MVP contender.s