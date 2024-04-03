Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (April 3)

Anthony Edwards is uncertain to play on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star has been questionable the past few games with a finger injury. Edwards and the Timberwolves are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, creating further speculation around his presence against Toronto.

Edwards even admitted that he had "tired legs" after an off-shooting night, as he shot 31.3% to score 21 points. Edwards also missed six 3-pointers. He has now gone 19 consecutive attempts without connecting on a long-range shot and is 1-of-23 over his last four games.

Edwards hasn't rested since Dec. 11, when he missed the Timberwolves' 121-107 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans with a hip injury. The fatigue might be catching up for the Timberwolves star after making 53 consecutive appearances, playing 35.9 minutes a night.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards has been dealing with a finger sprain since Mar. 19. He jammed his finger after a poster dunk on Utah Jazz's John Collins. Edwards was questionable for all of March with various ailments before, too, but has appeared in every game.

Anthony Edwards Stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Anthony Edwards has averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists against the Toronto Raptors in six outings, winning only two games. The Timberwolves faced the Raptors in their opening game of the season and lost 97-94.

Edwards had 26 points and 14 rebounds but shot only 29.6%. He will hope to make amends if he plays and end his current shooting slump.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

TSN and Bally Sports North will broadcast the Toronto Raptors-Minnesota Timberwolves game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center, the Timberwolves' homecourt.

The Timberwolves are favored to win because of the significant disparity between the two teams' performances this season. Minnesota is on a 5-1 run, while the Raptors are on a 14-game slide and have little momentum to cause an upset.

However, the Raptors may have a shot if Anthony Edwards sits out. They also got RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley back from injury absences on Tuesday, improving their roster health to an extent.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves remain without Karl-Anthony Towns. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a grilling game against the Rockets could also see the T'Wolves struggle.