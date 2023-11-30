Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on All-Star forward's status (Nov. 30)

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) and Utah Jazz (6-12) will face off on Thursday, November 30. At the time of writing, Anthony Edwards is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report due to a right hip injury. If he doesn't suit up, this will be the first game Edwards has missed this season.

Minnesota will also be missing Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, and Jaylen Clark, who are all dealing with injuries and are listed as out on the injury report. Nevertheless, Chris Finch's team will likely remain confident of defeating the Jazz.

Currently, the Timberwolves boast the best defense in the NBA and will be a tough proposition for Utah. Minnesota's double-big lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert is finally having the impact the front office envisioned when they originally swung their trade with Utah to acquire the rim-protecting big man.

Finch's offense is built on quick transition play after getting defensive stops. Will Hardy's roster has crashed back down to Earth after a strong 2022-23 season, and looks like the rebuilding team many of us expected. As such, the Jazz don't project as being a significant threat to the Timberwolves, irrespective of whether Edwards participates in the game or not.

Anthony Edwards is on the path to stardom

Anthony Edwards is one of the hottest young prospects in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has steadily improved since entering the NBA. This season, he's averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, shooting 46.4% and 37.7% from 3-point range.

Edwards also had an impressive summer with Team USA and found himself operating as the team's featured player on the offensive end. His authentic personality with the media and explosive athleticism is also making him a hit with the wider NBA fanbase, which is key to making the jump from star to superstar.

If Edwards continues on his current trajectory, he will likely become the most impactful Timberwolves player since Kevin Garnett. If Chris Finch can continue improving his team and Edwards helps lead the Timberwolves to the championship in the future, he could potentially be seen as one of the most important players in franchise history.

For now, though, Edwards is likely focused on making his second All-Star appearance and proving himself to be among the top-15 or top-10 players in the NBA. To do that, he will need to consistently impact games at his current level while also remaining healthy. As such, if he is carrying a slight injury it would make sense to rest him now to avoid a bigger issue further down the line.