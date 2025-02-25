Is Austin Reaves playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Lakers guard's status (Feb. 25) 

Austin Reaves is expected to lace up for the LA Lakers in their all-important matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. While LeBron James and Luka Doncic have been in the spotlight, the fourth-year guard has made a solid case for himself as the team's reliable third-scoring option behind James and Doncic.

Reaves was not listed in the team's official injury report and that makes it him a certain starter unless any last-minute setbacks downgrade or rule him out. The Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle injury management) and Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) as probable and out.

Veteran Lakers star believes Austin Reaves is a future All-Star

One of the Lakers players impressed with Austin Reaves' career year is veteran Markieff Morris. The forward was part of the trade that sent Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Speaking on the "TWIN$nWIN$" podcast with his twin brother Marcus, Morris was all praise for Reaves.

“That boy AR, man, Austin Reaves, he different man… He one of the coldest. It’s different when you just catch a glimpse of it, but then when you see it game after game — I’ve only been there for four games, but he’s one of the coldest…. I definitely see a future All-Star," Morris said.

The numbers back it up as well with Reaves averaging his career-best with 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 44.6% shooting from the field and 36.0% from the deep. Reaves has already received ample praise from James and former coach Darvin Ham for his hustle and high IQ style of play that he brings to the Lakers each game.

With Reaves in good form, the Lakers will believe that their three-pronged offense with James and Doncic should help them in their championship quest. Only time will tell if he can continue his stellar scoring streak for LA.

