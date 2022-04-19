Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat, led by Bam Adebayo, are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the opening round in this season's NBA Playoffs.

The Heat were unarguably the most consistent team in the Eastern Conference this season. They finished at the summit of the standings with 53 wins and 29 losses despite superstars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler missing many games this season.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT P.J. showed us early and often yesterday that he's been on this stage a few times P.J. showed us early and often yesterday that he's been on this stage a few times https://t.co/YxiBD2zcyK

Fans would be eager to know Adebayo's status against the Atlanta Hawks.

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable against Atlanta Hawks

Bam Adebayo and Max Strus against the Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat have listed Bam Adebayo Herro as questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks at the FTX Arena in Miami. Injuries have plagued the superstar center. He has played only 56 games during the regular season this year due to a thumb and other injuries.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:

Questionable:

Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion

Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain

Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain

Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain

PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain

Probable:

Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:Questionable:Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; ContusionDewayne Dedmon, Ankle; SprainHaywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; StrainMarkieff Morris,Hip Flexor; StrainPJ Tucker, Calf; StrainProbable:Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion

The official reason why Adebayo is questionable is due to a quadriceps contusion. So it could come down to a gametime decision by the staff. The franchise desperately needs their defensive stalwart who is more than handy at the offensive end of the floor as well.

Miami are hoping to go into Game 3 in Atlanta having secured the home floor with a 2-0 lead. However, they will be shorthanded for the Hawks game, as a lot of their players are on the injury report, making Adebayo's presence all the more important for Miami.

The center averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds during the regular season this year. He was in the running to be the best defensive player in the league, but that award eventually went to the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart. That was much to the annoyance of coach Erik Spoelstra, who felt Adebayo deserved the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

How have the Miami Heat fared this season

They have won six of their last 10 games in the regular season and are expected to reach the NBA Finals and perhaps go all the way.

Securing home court advantage throughout the postseason, at least till the NBA Finals, is key to the franchise's championship aspirations. The Heat have managed to do just that.

One of the main reasons why the Heat have done so well despite being plagued by injuries all season long is because of their chemistry and familiarity in the roster. Erik Spoelstra's excellent coaching has also played a part. Moreover, the Heat's ability to hurt teams from the perimeter has contributed to them having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 2? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav