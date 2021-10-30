Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at the FTX Arena in a tantalizing NBA encounter tonight.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 106-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets and will be looking to build on that triumph. However, they face formidable opposition in Charlotte Hornets, who boast a 4-1 record.

Fans will be curious to learn about the status of Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo, who has looked in phenomenal touch so far.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets?

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable (right knee bruise) for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. However, he was downgraded to questionable from probable, which indicates there is a likelihood of him missing out on tonight's action.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Bam Adebayo downgraded from probable to questionable on Heat injury report for tonight vs. Hornets at FTX Arena (right knee bruise). Kyle Lowry (elbow) still probable. Heat raising Adebayo's Tokyo Olympic banner tonight. Bam Adebayo downgraded from probable to questionable on Heat injury report for tonight vs. Hornets at FTX Arena (right knee bruise). Kyle Lowry (elbow) still probable. Heat raising Adebayo's Tokyo Olympic banner tonight.

When will Bam Adebayo return?

There is no official update yet, but as things stand, Bam Adebayo should be able to return to the Miami Heat's starting lineup soon considering he is not out with a serious injury. It's a bruise, which could heal in time to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who are Miami Heat's next opponents after Charlotte Hornets.

How does Bam Adebayo's absence impact the Miami Heat?

Bam Adebayo has established himself as one of the premier centers in the league, making match-winning plays on both ends of the floor consistently. Adebayo is one of the few centers in the league who can pass the ball with confidence, which also makes him one of the more unique talents in the NBA.

The 🚨 Start of season BUZZ! 🚨🐝 Miles Bridges is up to 26.2 PPG🔥 Jimmy B coming off 17p/14r/7a/4s🐝 LaMelo avg. 19.6 PPG, 6.0 APG🔥 Bam Adebayo: 19.3 PPG, 12.8 RPGThe @hornets visit the @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. 🚨 Start of season BUZZ! 🚨🐝 Miles Bridges is up to 26.2 PPG🔥 Jimmy B coming off 17p/14r/7a/4s🐝 LaMelo avg. 19.6 PPG, 6.0 APG🔥 Bam Adebayo: 19.3 PPG, 12.8 RPGThe @hornets visit the @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. https://t.co/NRvjfvX6vw

Due to Bam Adebayo's multi-faceted game and his versatility, he is going to be a huge miss for the Miami Heat. The Charlotte Hornets are a strong team who look like a legitimate playoff contender, and Adebayo's presence, especially on the defensive end, would have given Erik Spoelstra's side some great insurance against a potent offense.

Adebayo has averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field, and is also racking up close to a steal every game.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee