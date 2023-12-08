Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on All-Star center's injury update

In bad news for Bam Adebayo fans, barring a late announcement, the Miami Heat center will sit out the Friday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Adebayo re-aggravated his left hip contusion during the Heat's win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 30.

Bam is set to miss his third straight game after missing the Heat's rematch against the Pacers and their road game against the Toronto Raptors. Tyler Herro has been ruled out as well for the Heat due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Haywood Highsmith will also sit out on Friday due to a back injury.

The Miami Heat are already without Dru Smith, who will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury. The good news for the Heat, though, is that Duncan Robinson, nursing a left groin strain, is listed as probable against the Cavaliers, which means he's likely to suit up.

Bam Adebayo says no timetable yet for return

Bam Adebayo admitted in a Wednesday interview that he's not sure when he will be cleared to return for the Miami Heat.

However, he added that he will be reevaluated after the game against the Raptors. Adebayo said as quoted by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson:

"I have no idea. This is new to me. ... to be on the sideline. I get re-evaluated when the team gets back from Toronto. We'll have a conversation then."

Bam Adebayo first hurt his hip on Oct. 28 during the Miami Heat's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adebayo sat out the Heat's next game against the Milwaukee Bucks but returned to action for most of November before sitting out the games on Nov. 22 and 25. He once again played for the Heat against the Pacers but hurt his hip again.

He expressed eagerness to play again as soon as possible, but for now, he will undergo the best step which is to take a breather. Adebayo said:

"The best thing for it is rest. That's what I've been trying to do these past couple of days. Very boring. But this is the process."

With Adebayo out, Orlando Robinson will once again start for the Heat as center and is expected to play extended minutes.