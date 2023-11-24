Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest injury update for Miami Heat All-Star (Nov 24.)

Bam Adebayo is questionable for the Miami Heat's in-season tournament game against the New York Knicks. The contest is scheduled for Friday, November 24. The veteran big man is dealing with a contusion to his left hip, which will likely be a game-time decision for the coaching and medical staff.

The Heat will also be without R.J. Hampton, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith, who are all dealing with injuries. Duncan Robinson is questionable heading into the day. The Knicks, on the other hand, will be at almost full strength, with Evan Fournier being the only rotation player listed on the injury report (questionable.)

Despite their difficult offseason, the Heat are 10-5 to begin the season and show the same combativeness that saw them gatecrash the NBA Finals last season.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs via the play-in tournament, Miami clawed their way past the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Erik Spoelstra hopes that Adebayo is cleared to participate against the Knicks. He's a vital part of the team's offensive and defensive system due to his lateral footspeed, high-level playmaking out of the high post, and ability to score in many ways on the interior.

The Miami Heat could still make a trade

The Miami Heat spent the entire summer chasing Damian Lillard, only for him to join the Milwaukee Bucks via trade. In their pursuit of the star guard, Miami lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent—two players who were integral to the team's postseason success.

As such, Pat Riley could still be looking to add to Spoelstra's roster via trade. The Heat doesn't have the biggest treasure trove of trade assets. However, their ability to dangle a young and proven talent like Tyler Herro in any discussion will ensure they're a viable trade partner.

Miami also has the impressive Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., who could be added to a deal to entice a team that is likely entering a rebuild.

As such, the Heat are likely monitoring what is happening with the Chicago Bulls as the Eastern Conference franchise flits between tearing down their roster and standing pat.

Spoelstra will always ensure Miami is a playoff team. He's arguably the best coach in the NBA and has proven his ability to get the best out of his players, regardless of what the media expects.

Still, adding a third star to the duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler could give the Heat the push they need to be seen as legitimate contenders again.