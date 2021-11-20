Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat might be without Bam Adebayo when they take on the Washington Wizards for the second straight game as part of a home-and-home series. Adebayo is nursing an injury heading into Saturday's game at Capitol One Center.

Adebayo is one of the best players for the Heat this season. He's averaging 19.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, both career highs. But the most important part of Abebayo's game is his defense. The 24-year-old big man is the heart of Miami's defense and one of the favorites to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award this season.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Bam Adebayo is holding opposing players to 37% shooting this season



To put that in perspective:



Among the 54 players who defend slightly more shot attempts than him per game, no player is holding opponents to a worse percentage

In the 112-97 win over the Wizards at FTX Arena last Thursday, Bam Abebayo was listed as probable due to a bruised left knee. Adebayo missed the Heat's two previous games before playing against Washington. He finished the game with 20 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes.

Adebayo has missed a total of three games this season already. His first absence happened last October 30th against the Memphis Grizzlies with the same injury. Despite missing games, the Heat are 3-0 without him in the lineup.

What is Bam Adebayo's status for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards?

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in action

The Miami Heat have listed Bam Adebayo as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo is still dealing with a bruised left knee injury and he played through it in Thursday's game.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Adebayo did not participate in the team's morning shootaround today. However, he is expected to take part in the Heat's pregame routine against the Wizards. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping Adebayo will be able to play.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Tyler Herro (wrist) went through shootaround today, but Bam Adebayo (knee) did not. They are both questionable for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. Tyler Herro (wrist) went through shootaround today, but Bam Adebayo (knee) did not. They are both questionable for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. Erik Spoelstra said both Adebayo and Herro will go through their pregame routine tonight with the hope of playing. twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang… Erik Spoelstra said both Adebayo and Herro will go through their pregame routine tonight with the hope of playing. twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang…

Joining Bam Adebayo in the Heat's injury report are Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo. Herro is nursing a bruised right wrist and Morris is still suffering from neck whiplash. Meanwhile, Oladipo is still recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee.

How does Bam Adebayo's absence impact the Miami Heat?

If Bam Adebayo ends up not playing against the Washington Wizards, the Miami Heat will miss his presence on both sides of the ball. Not only does he protect the paint, but he also improved on the offensive end.

Dewayne Dedmon will likely get a spot start if Adebayo doesn't play. Heat fans should not be worried about Adebayo's injury as it is not considered a major one.

