Is Ben Simmons playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest on Clippers guard's availability (Feb. 13)

Ben Simmons is now an LA Clipper, but his debut for his new team will have to wait. The guard was ruled out of their Wednesday clash against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center as he continues to work on his conditioning. The Clippers and the Jazz come off back-to-back games, and Simmons will be on the sidelines for the matchup.

The seven-year veteran was signed by the Clippers ahead of the trade deadline. He now continues to work his way back to competition conditioning. Simmons has played 33 games this season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field. He is yet to attempt a 3 this season.

"I just want to compete": Ben Simmons makes feelings clear after signing with the Clippers

Speaking to the media after the signing, Ben Simmons made it clear that he still wanted to compete at the highest level in the league. The 3x NBA All-Star has been riddled with injuries and lack of form, however, he has shown glimpses of his past self for the Nets this season.

"I’m a competitor. I just want to compete. Regardless of all the bull[expletive] that is said online that doesn’t come from me. I want to compete, and I’m here to do that. To play alongside some of these great players is gonna be great. I think everyone is gonna push each other to be better and expect greatness. That’s my expectation coming to Clippers.”

With Simmons ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Jazz, the next probable date of return might be on Feb. 20 against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum when the Clippers continue their eight-game road trip. LA is placed sixth in the West with a 30-23 record. A win on Thursday sees them inch closer to the Lakers' 32-20 record.

